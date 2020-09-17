Davenport man arrested after tearing up a floor in U.S. Bank building

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Davenport man was arrested Wednesday after police say he did extensive damage to the ninth floor of the U.S. Bank Building.

Lavar Marcus Wells, 38, was arrested after Davenport Police responded to a call at 7:48 a.m. to 201 W. 2nd St.

Police said Wells was on the ninth floor of the US Bank building, destroying property in the lobby — including a wooden desk and three chairs. Police said Wells punched several holes in the wall, pulled down ceiling tiles out, as well as ducts and insulation from the ceiling.

Police went on to say Wells pulled out all fixtures attached to the walls and dislodged elevator buttons. It is estimated Wells did between $2,00 and $9,000 in total damage.

Wells is listed by police as living in the U.S. Bank building. He is charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and is being held in the Scott County Jail on $6,000 bond

