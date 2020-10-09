Davenport man arrested, charged with non-fatal shooting at Brady Mart

A Davenport man has been arrested in connection with Thursday's shooting that left another man with non-fatal injuries.

The Davenport police arrested Jaterrius Deivonte Greer, 19, and charged him with intimidation with a dangerous weapon resulting in injury, reckless use of a firearm resulting in property damage, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the police, Greer was standing in line at roughly 7:32 p.m. Thursday inside the Brady Mart convenience store, 3107 Brady St., Davenport.

Investigators say Greer displayed a firearm and began firing it at a man walking toward the back of the store. The investigators report does not mention if the other man at the back of the store also fired a weapon.

The police noted Greer's actions were recorded by a camera inside the business. The police also said due to the shooting, the business received property damage which was over $200.

Witnesses at the scene who assisted the victim said he was wounded in the groin. The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. He was later released.

Davenport police said in a Thursday news release two people were shooting at one another.