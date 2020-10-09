Davenport man arrested, charged with non-fatal shooting at Brady Mart

A Davenport man has been arrested in connection with Thursday's shooting that left another man with non-fatal injuries.
The Davenport police arrested Jaterrius Deivonte Greer, 19, and charged him with intimidation with a dangerous weapon resulting in injury, reckless use of a firearm resulting in property damage, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to the police, Greer was standing in line at roughly 7:32 p.m. Thursday inside the Brady Mart convenience store, 3107 Brady St., Davenport.
Investigators say Greer displayed a firearm and began firing it at a man walking toward the back of the store. The investigators report does not mention if the other man at the back of the store also fired a weapon.
The police noted Greer's actions were recorded by a camera inside the business. The police also said due to the shooting, the business received property damage which was over $200.
Support Local Journalism
Witnesses at the scene who assisted the victim said he was wounded in the groin. The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. He was later released.
Davenport police said in a Thursday news release two people were shooting at one another.
Both Scott County Sheriff’s deputies and Davenport police officers took part in the investigation as Scott County deputies helped to locate a possible suspect vehicle. Davenport officers located three spent shell casings north of the store in the two right-hand lanes of Brady Street.
Police searched for evidence around the Trophy Shoppe and Hippie Life Clothing and Gifts, which are both north of the convenience store on the same side of Brady Street.
Officers also searched for evidence around The Green Thumbers, which is west of the Brady Mart across Brady Street.
Police also were talking to numerous people who possibly witnessed or heard the incident.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!