Davenport man arrested for another gun-related crime during April 29 incident

According to police, the shots-fired incident near Vander Veer was just the first time Juras shot at someone that day. Later that day, the department alleges Juras quarreled with another driver and the confrontation escalated. He is accused of pointing a gun at a person while driving and following the other driver.

He then got out in the area of 5200 Sheridan St., aimed and fired at the other person as he drove past, the department said. One shot was fired and no one was reported hurt. A shell casing was recovered at the scene.

Davenport police allege Juras waited just 11 days before flashing his handgun again.

Juras already faces separate charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, carrying weapons and trafficking stolen weapons for allegedly threatening someone with a gun on May 10 in the 600 block of West 64th Street, the department said.

During the May 10 incident, the department said Juras was sitting in a grey sedan when he threatened a person around 7:52 p.m. by pointing a gun at the man while he was at his home on 64th Street. Juras and the unnamed person also allegedly knocked on the man’s front door while threatening to shoot him.