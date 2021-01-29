 Skip to main content
Davenport man charged with 'lascivious acts" with a child, purchasing child porn
Davenport man charged with 'lascivious acts" with a child, purchasing child porn

 Tom Loewy

The Davenport Police arrested a 55-year man Friday, charging him with lascivious acts with a child and multiple counts of purchasing materials depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Bradley Ray Froehlich was taken into custody at 8:43 a.m. Friday. The accusation of lascivious acts with a child is a felony charge, and he also faces 15 felony counts of purchasing materials showing the exploitation of a minor.

Froehlich's bond was set at $5,000 and he was released from the Scott County Jail at 10:17 a.m. after posting. There is no information about when he will make a first appearance in Scott County court.

The police executed a search warrant of the 68th Street home of Froehlich on Monday, Jan.25. The warrant asked for Froehlich's phone and access to virtual files stored on a number of devices.

