Davenport man charged with murder of Lavonta Baker

Davenport police made an arrest in the Oct. 25 murder of Lavonta Baker.

Sherral Tolbert, 19, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Baker. Tolbert also was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held in the Scott County Jail.

At 11:59 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, police responded to a report of gunfire in the 2300 block of West 2nd Street, where they found Baker unresponsive a vehicle. After initial medical attention was provided on scene, Baker was pronounced dead by emergency medical staff.

