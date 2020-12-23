Davenport man gets 5 years for attempted gun sale

A Davenport man was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

United States District Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Najawaun Marcus Quinn, 23, to five years in prison for felon in possession of a firearm. Following his prison term, Quinn is ordered to serve three years of supervised release, as well as pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

The investigation of Quinn began in Sept. 2018 when law enforcement used a confidential informant to purchase a loaded Colt .38 Special revolver from Quinn in Davenport. Quinn was on parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm at the time that he possessed and transferred the firearm. According to a release from U.S. Attorney Marc Kirkbaum, Quinn has an extensive criminal history.

The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa. The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhood, a program aimed at bringing together law enforcement and the communities to build safe neighborhoods.

