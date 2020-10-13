Davenport man keeps his promise while fighting COVID-19

"There have been heart-breaking moments. But Randy kept his promise."

After a 14-week stay in the hospital — 99 days in the ICU — Randy was released from care at Genesis East on Oct. 9. He faces a stay at ManorCare Health Services to build up his strength and then rehabilitation at Genesis West.

A member of Randy's A-Team offered some reasons for Randy's survival. And a few words of warning.

"When my dad got sick, it was very shortly after my mom had shoulder replacement surgery. So the day she called 911 and they came and got my dad, I was the one who followed the ambulance to the hospital and was with him in the ER before he was admitted to ICU," Allyson said. "I will never ever forget the last thing he said to me as they wheeled him away. He grabbed my hand and said: 'You told me this was real. You told me and I didn’t believe you.’

"And I left the hospital that day knowing those could be his last words to me. But I never let that thought take over. Having COVID be the the thing that took him down, my dad would have been so angry. I knew deep down he would never let this be the end. I knew he would never give up."

Allyson made a promise to never give up. The idea rallied the rest of Randy's family. Friends came out of the woodwork to help.