Justin Strother had a feeling he was going to win the lottery. As it turns out, he was right.

“I work with two guys. I told them, just joking around, ‘I’m going to go buy one and I’m going to hit the top prize,’" he said. “I told them that for three days straight. And then I went and did it. I called them and I said, ‘You’re not going to believe me, but I hit the top prize.’”

The Iowa Lottery debuted a new scratch game, "“$500,000 Ca$h” on April 4. One week later, Strother collected the first of six top prizes of $500,000 available.

The game is a $50 scratch game that features prizes ranging from $50 up to $500,000. Players try to match numbers in the playing area on tickets in the game to win a prize. The game has overall odds of winning of 1 in 3.09.

The 33-year-old is a self-employed flooring installer who bought the winning ticket at K&K Food and Gas at 2365 Rockingham Road in Davenport. After scanning the ticket on a self-checker at the store, Strother immediately ran to his car where his wife was waiting.

“I got in the car and I said, ‘Kylie, go, go go! We’ve got to put this in the safe!’” he said. “She’s like, ‘What are you talking about?’ I said, ‘I just won half a million dollars!’ She goes, ‘No you didn’t!’ So I pulled it up on the app and she goes, ‘Oh, my gosh!’”

Throughout the day, he continued using the mobile app to prove his win. His mom spread the word about his good luck, despite telling him not to.

“I showed her the ticket. She’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ She didn’t even know what to do,” Strother said. “She even said, ‘Don’t tell anybody.’ And then she told everybody.”

Strother said he and his wife have plans for their winnings: a three-bedroom house for them and their two children, a new pick-up truck and a camper. He called his win “a restart button.”

“It’s a re-start to life,” he said. “It’s going to be debt-free for sure!”