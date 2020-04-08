Davenport mayor: Follow health guidelines ‘or we will have to start enforcing social distancing’

In a recorded address from City Hall on Tuesday, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson updated residents about city measures to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic, asking Davenporters to practice social distancing and to stay home as possible.
“I want to stress the importance of following the CDC guidelines or we will have to start enforcing social distancing,” Matson said. “Please don’t put our first responders in this situation. The city continues to put the safety of our employees and the public as a top priority.”
Beginning Wednesday, Davenport municipal golf courses are open for Iowa residents only. The city considers golf an “excellent opportunity for exercise and social distancing” and will monitor courses to ensure that that golfers are remaining six feet apart, limiting their interactions in groups, not loitering and avoiding physical contact.
“If these preventative measures fail, the next course of action will be to close the golf course,” Matson said.
In line with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynods’ restrictions, Davenport CitiBus Transit is limiting the maximum number of passengers on a bus to one person per row per side. That translates to about 12 to 14 people allowed on the bus at a time.
Free yard waste pickup in Davenport begins this week through April 17. Matson said crews might be inundated with responsibilities, telling residents that if their waste isn’t picked up by 7 p.m. on their regular collection day a crew will follow up the next day.
Although Illinois residents were ordered by Gov. J.B. Prizkter to shelter-at-home weeks ago, no such order exists in Iowa.
Matson also addressed city efforts to fight its other springtime threat: flooding. On Wednesday, city crews began setting up HESCO barriers downtown, a move Matson said was out of “an abundance of caution.”
As of Wednesday, the Mississippi River was measured at 17.4 feet, which qualifies for "moderate" flood stage but is below the 18-foot "major" flood threshold.
“Generally we don’t set up [the HESCO barriers] until 18 feet is predicted,” Matson said. “However, we feel it is prudent to ensure it is set up should an active rain pattern begin. Since the majority of the city is being encouraged to stay home, this should present less of a disruption than normal.”
Matson also encouraged the public to call or email him directly with questions, comments or concerns at 563-326-7701. He promised to call back residents who leave a name and number. “I want to hear the ground truth,” Matson said.
"Ladies and gentlemen, we must defeat this virus by staying home except for essential visits,” Matson said. “Please follow the CDC guidelines. We want to mitigate and stop this virus. Please stay home."
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.
