Davenport officials are on track to rewrite the city’s zoning laws to take effect in January, wrapping up a long-term project that will have spanned nearly two years once complete.
The proposed rules deal with the way the city will classify land use for everything within the city’s boundaries — including businesses, residences, open land and industrial spaces. City officials have long said the existing law is outdated, pointing to references to blacksmith shops and downtown horse stables as a testament to its age.
Over the last several months, the city has sought input from residents, developers and service providers operating in the city through meetings and one-on-one conversations to help craft the proposed rule change, which applies to roughly 44,000 parcels around Davenport. Among the goals is to clarify the permitted land uses for future development and improve some of the city’s older corridors to “create and form the city we want,” said Matt Flynn, the city’s head of the planning and zoning department.
“I think everybody’s looking for things to be more clear and that goes for staff as well,” Flynn said.
Up until now, city planning and zoning staff members have had to make interpretations in cases where the city code is unclear, Flynn said. A clearer code is also a draw for out-of-town developers who are considering setting up shop in Davenport, he said.
“If you’re an out-of-town developer, you’ll kind of breathe a sigh of relief knowing that you have up-to-date codes … versus one that’s old and maybe even tired,” Flynn said.
City officials have also largely relied on Chicago-based planning and zoning consulting firm Camiros, Ltd., which has assisted with code rewrites in Baltimore, New Orleans and Las Vegas. But the proposal that’s before the council is something of an unfinished product, with some aldermen and community members seeking last-minute changes before it goes up for final consideration.
For example, an amendment was made by aldermen last week that applies to the process of allowing duplexes to be approved. Separately, concerns have been raised by nonprofit groups that want a carve out for operating needle exchange centers in more populated parts of the city with the hope that an Iowa law is changed to allow for such use.
Bruce Berger, the city’s director of economic development, has promised council members more changes are likely to come with whatever the city settles on. He said another package of changes could go before the city council in a few months after progress assessments have been made.
Zoning experts say the changes will not eliminate requests for rezoning, pointing to the process of city-planning as ever-changing and requiring periodic alterations.
“When there are controversial re-zonings, it’s stressful,” Flynn said. “We get it because it involves people’s homes and their way of life … we totally get that. The new code is not going to make requests for rezoning go away.”
Bob Inghram, chairman of the city’s planning and zoning board, agreed.
“It may solve some issues for the foreseeable future,” he said. “… but there’s always something.”
Concerning the proposed code and the process so far, Inghram says city staff has done an excellent job trying to get the word out and work through potential issues that could arise. He doesn’t expect to see the process changing at all for the commission aside from a slight learning curve that comes with getting used to the new designations under the proposed code.
Davenport aldermen have already presided over three public hearings concerning the rezoning process. The matter goes before the council next for a second round of voting, and it is expected to be discussed for final consideration in January.