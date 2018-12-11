Residents of the Davenport school district on Tuesday approved a levy while Bettendorf school district residents voted down a bond referendum.
In Davenport, the count was 2,344 votes yes, 1,285 no: 64.59 percent of the voters approved the Davenport measure, with 35.41 percent voting no.
Bettendorf's bond referendum failed. Voter turnout was heavy in Bettendorf, where 1,813 votes — 64.4 percent — were cast against the measure, and 1,002 votes — 35.6 percent — were cast in favor of the referendum, which required 60 percent of the vote to pass.
Davenport Community School District’s 10-year Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) expires June 30. Now, with voter approval, the levy rate will increase from $0.97 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation to $1.34 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation, which will stand for 10 years.
The levy required a simple majority of more than 50 percent to pass.
Voting in Davenport was steady throughout the day, said poll workers. Allen Thompson, of Walcott, who has worked the polls for about 15 years, said St. Mark Lutheran Church, Davenport, had 120 voters by 3 p.m.
Later in the day, voting continued at a brisk pace in Bettendorf. By 4:05 p.m., 126 people had voted at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf, where a steady stream of cars and people traversed the parking lot.
Bettendorf School Board President Gordon Staley, who voted at the church, said the bond referendum was overdue. "We're in some outdated facilities," he said. "It's time for us to bring these things to the level they should be to represent our Bettendorf community and to represent our great students and the teachers they have."
Similar to PPEL, general obligation bonds are funded by a property levy. Bond money goes to the general fund to pay for athletic facilities, classroom updates and new classroom space.
Plans for the bond included the renovation of the high school, middle school and Herbert Hoover, Paul Norton and Neil Armstrong elementary schools.
The $1.34 per $1,000 rate is the legal maximum for the voter-approved portion of the Davenport PPEL — the other portion, $0.33 per $1,000, is approved by the school board. Muscatine, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley districts are already at that rate.
Districts can’t use PPEL money for general-fund expenditures.
The Bettendorf district already approved borrowing $10 million over 10 years against sales tax revenue to complete replacing the high school’s HVAC and to build Grant Wood and Mark Twain elementary schools.