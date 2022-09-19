Davenport Police: 19-year-old shot, seriously injured outside bar

Davenport Police said a 19-year-old man was shot and seriously injured in the parking lot of AKA Bar, 3811 Harrison St.

Officers were called to the bar at 1:22 a.m. Sunday after a report of gunfire. Police said they found damage to a sign, a nearby business, and to one vehicle. According to the responding officers, they were later informed of the victim, who was transported by private vehicle to Genesis Hospital.

According to a news release from the police, "a disturbance inside the business" may have sparked the gunfire outside the bar.

The shooting outside AKA Bar was the first of three incidents from across the Quad-Cities involving victims of gunfire Sunday.

Terry Markey Miller Jr. was arrested after Davenport Police responded at 4:05 a.m. Sunday to a report of gunfire with a victim in front of 1024 W. 6th St. The police located a woman who was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle after being shot in the back.

Angel Lopez Jr. was found about 8 p.m. Sunday night by Rock Island Police with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Rock Island and later died.