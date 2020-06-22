Davenport police investigate report of gunfire at Kimberly, Division on Monday evening

×
Police found at least two casings Monday evening after a report of gunfire in the area of Kimberly Road and Division Street, Davenport.
Police said the incident, which remains under investigation, happened about 5:45 p.m.
No injuries or damage were reported.
Linda Cook
Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.
