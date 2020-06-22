You are the owner of this article.
Davenport police investigate report of gunfire at Kimberly, Division on Monday evening
Davenport police investigate report of gunfire at Kimberly, Division on Monday evening

Police found at least two casings Monday evening after a report of gunfire in the area of Kimberly Road and Division Street, Davenport.

Police said the incident, which remains under investigation, happened about 5:45 p.m.

No injuries or damage were reported.

