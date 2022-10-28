 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport police locate missing man

The Davenport Police Department says it located a man who was reported missing while traveling through Davenport.

Dangelo Bradley was reported as found by the police after 3 p.m. Friday. He had been last seen at 6:53 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 in the 200 block of South Marquette Street.

