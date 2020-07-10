Davenport Police looking for missing 10-year-old
Davenport Police looking for missing 10-year-old

Missing person: Breasia Terrell

Davenport Police are looking for Breasia Terrell, 10, who was reported as missing. Breasia was last seen in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street early Friday morning, wearing a white T-shirt, shorts and flip flops. Anyone with information about Breasia’s whereabouts are asked to call 911.

