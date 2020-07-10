Davenport Police looking for missing 10-year-old

Return to homepage ×
Davenport Police are looking for Breasia Terrell, 10, who was reported as missing. Breasia was last seen in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street early Friday morning, wearing a white T-shirt, shorts and flip flops. Anyone with information about Breasia’s whereabouts are asked to call 911.
