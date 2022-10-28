 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport police looking for missing man

Police Lights

The Davenport Police Department seeks the public's help locating a man last seen in Davenport.

Dangelo Bradley was traveling through Davenport and was last seen at 6:53 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 in the 200 block of South Marquette Street.

Bradley is a 36-year-old African-American man. He is 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

It is believed he was wearing a tie-dye shirt and sweatpants with three stripes down the side. Police said Bradley may have "cognitive learning disabilities."

The Davenport Police Department asks anyone with information on Bradley or his whereabouts to dial 911.

East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind critically injured when attacked by arson suspect.

An East Moline Police Officer was injured while conducting an investigation Monday, The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment. A condition on the officer was not available late Monday.

