Davenport police looking for missing man

The Davenport Police Department seeks the public's help locating a man last seen in Davenport.

Dangelo Bradley was traveling through Davenport and was last seen at 6:53 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 in the 200 block of South Marquette Street.

Bradley is a 36-year-old African-American man. He is 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

It is believed he was wearing a tie-dye shirt and sweatpants with three stripes down the side. Police said Bradley may have "cognitive learning disabilities."

The Davenport Police Department asks anyone with information on Bradley or his whereabouts to dial 911.