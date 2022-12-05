 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick top story

Davenport Police: Man killed in Monday morning shooting

Police lights

Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire early Monday and found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers were called at 5:06 a.m. Monday to the 1500 block of West 16th Street in reference to reports of shots fired. The officers located a 40-year-old male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release by Davenport Police.

No other injuries were reported, and the incident does not appear to be a random act of violence, police said.

