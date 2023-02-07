A Davenport man is in custody after police said he repeatedly rammed four squad cars with his vehicle in a Walgreens parking lot.

Robert Irwin Ware, 55, was in his vehicle just before 11:30 p.m. Monday while it was parked outside the Walgreens at 1660 W. Locust St. Police said they thought Ware may have been wanted on a warrant, and multiple officers blocked his vehicle, "to prevent him fleeing," police records show.

The police report does not indicate on what charge nor in what jurisdiction Ware may have been wanted.

Officers used multiple squad cars with emergency lights activated to surround Ware's vehicle. He then began to "drive forwards and backwards into the officers' vehicles and began ramming into them," a report states.

"The defendant accelerated into a total of four occupied police cars containing five officers," according to the report. "The defendant was blocked in by these cars and he continued to push into and attempt to drive through them."

Ware rammed police cars "for approximately 15 minutes" before his vehicle became disabled, police said. Officers then saw him, "drinking two Smirnoff 11-ounce bottles" and drinking out of a bottle of Captain Morgan, they said.

He refused to exit the vehicle and displayed "... multiple large knives from within the vehicle," the report states.

Ware is charged with five felony counts of assault on a police officer while displaying a weapon, felony interference with a weapon, as well as five additional misdemeanor charges related to reckless driving and drinking alcohol in his vehicle.