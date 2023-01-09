Davenport Police name victims, a suspect in separate shootings

Davenport Police named the man killed Jan. 5 during a shooting near the intersection of Pine and 3rd streets, along with the name of the suspected shooter.

The victim was identified Monday as 40-year-old Tyrone Whitelow.

At 2:19 a.m. Jan. 5, Davenport Police, Fire, and Medic EMS responded to reports of gunfire in the area of 3rd and Pine. Upon arrival, they located Whitelow and a 33-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. They were transported to a hospital where Whitelow was pronounced dead. The other victim suffered serious injuries.

By 8:45 p.m. Jan. 5, 28-year-old Zachary L. Beverlin, of Davenport, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, willful injury, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said in a news release Monday.

Another shooting victim

Davenport Police identified another shooting victim Monday, naming 40-year-old Justin Royer, of Peoria, as the man who also was killed in an unrelated shooting on Dec. 5 in the 1500 block of W. 16th St.