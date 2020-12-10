Davenport police say investigation into Breasia's disappearance continues

The Davenport Police Department issued a press release Thursday reminding the public of the investigation into the disappearance of Breasia Terrell.

The 10-year-old went missing late July 9 or in the early morning hours of July 10.

"We want the community to know this case remains a priority for our investigators and we continue to aggressively investigate Breasia's disappearance," Davenport Police Assistant Chief Jeff Bladel said in the release. "All leads we have received have been thoroughly investigated."

In the release the department said three Davenport police investigators and one supervisor are assigned to the case, along with a pair of agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The release said those investigators have followed-up on 170 tips, conducted hundreds of interviews, and served "over 60" search warrants related to Breasia's disappearance.

The release said "leads have slowed considerably."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel said investigators believe, "there are people in the community who can still provide information that will assist in finding Breasia."