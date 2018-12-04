Davenport Community School District residents will vote on whether to renew and increase the district’s Physical Plan and Equipment Levy (PPEL) on Tuesday. The current voter-approved levy will expire June 30, and the district is asking to increase the rate from $0.97 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation, to $1.34 per $1,000.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Blue Grass Public Safety Building, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Third Missionary Baptist Church, 4-H Building, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Duck Creek Park Lodge, Davenport Fairmount Library and the Unitarian Church.
Historically, Davenport has used PPEL funds for roofing, masonry, repairing parking lots and even upgraded Central High School’s pool. If renewed, Wood said some of the areas that would be funded include roofing projects, HVAC upgrades, school bus leases, playgrounds, bathroom renovations, security camera licenses, support for athletics and technology upgrades and replacements.
PPEL funds have certain stipulations attached to what they can be used for; generally, it’s for the purchase, improvement and construction of grounds, facilities and transportation equipment for transporting students. Additionally, it may be used to purchase or lease equipment or technology exceeding $500, among other things. The PPEL fund is completely separate from the general fund, around 80 percent of which is used to pay staff. While the general fund can technically pay for the same things as PPEL, PPEL could not, for example, be used to pay teachers.
“We can use PPEL to do things like improving indoor air quality, painting, … constructing a school or adding on to a school,” Chief Financial Officer Claudia Wood said.
Technology was recently listed in a superintendent search survey as one of the district’s strength; Wood said maintaining that requires upgrades and replacements.
“We have gotten to the point where we have what we call one-to-one: There’s a laptop, a Chromebook, some type of electronic device — one for every student,” she said. “If you’ve ever had a laptop or a tablet, you know they don’t last forever. We try to have a thoughtful replacement cycle to maintain that. … We try to make sure we’ve got the types of technology that are best preparing our students for going out into the world. That’s our job.”
Without the renewal, the remaining board-approved PPEL funds would be limited to emergency or safety repairs.
“We need the PPEL fund to be able to keep our facilities in good working order,” Wood said. “ … And be able to pay for those things that are allowed for that, without PPEL, we could pay for out of the general fund, like the technology purchases, but that’s the fund where we’re having to make some pretty drastic reductions.”
If the levy renewal and increase are not passed, the board will have another opportunity to call a second special election in February. Otherwise, the district would likely miss a year of funding until it can be brought back to the voters.