The Davenport School District has started the process of hiring more personnel to ensure security at its schools.
The Iowa School Budget Review Committee on July 3 approved spending authority for the Davenport School District to spend $1.13 million on additional security, including a district-level security and outreach specialist, more school resource officers and additional unarmed campus security guards.
According to the Davenport Schools website and jobs website indeed.com, the district now seeks candidates for multiple positions in district campus security. Among the duties listed are:
• Supervise student arrival and departure
• Supervise the lunch room, hallways, restrooms and classrooms as needed.
• Supervise outside areas, including parking lots and nearby businesses, “removing students as needed” and report imminent safety concerns.
• Remove non-students from the building.
• De-escalate potential problems with students.
• Appropriately restrain students in danger of hurting themselves or others.
• Work with Durham School Services (transportation) on safety drills.
• Communicate with law enforcement, parents and staff members on security issues.
• Stay current on local gang issues.
• Oversee any crisis situation with the building administrators and take appropriate action in the administrator’s absence.
• Provide written reports on school incidents, students’ behavior matters and safety/security issues.
• Complete building security assessments.
• Submit a daily safety log.
The successful candidate “must possess strong inter-personal skills with a proven record of building rapport with culturally diverse students and their families to insure that each child reaches his/her full potential.”