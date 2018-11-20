Davenport Community School District is headed for a broader, more intensive “Phase II” visit to address its noncompliance citations, a move that has historically been used only by small Iowa school districts. With more than 15,000 students according to the 2017 certified enrollment count, the district is by far the largest in the state to ever move to Phase II.
Phase II is a special review that takes an “intensive look at school programming,” said Chief of Bureau Communications and Information Service Staci Hupp.
Schools that enter Phase II have historically had fewer than 1,000 students in the entire district, and might not even be serving all grade levels, said Amy Williamson, chief of the Bureau of School Improvement for the Iowa Department of Education. The decision came after Davenport school officials attended the state education board’s Nov. 14 meeting to provide a progress update.
“Davenport is in a very, very different situation,” Williamson said via phone call. “… There’s truly no comparison.”
Unlike those smaller districts that often face enrollment crises, Davenport is facing citations for violating special education plans and “disproportionality,” a term that refers to the disproportionate number of minority students in special education and that are subject to disciplinary actions that include suspensions, expulsions and the use of seclusion or restraints. One thing Davenport has in common with those small school district is overspending in its budget.
Former Superintendent Art Tate resigned Oct. 26, citing those same three areas as his reasons for leaving. For the last three years, he had convinced the school board to approve overspending its budget in an effort to make up for the discrepancies in the state per-pupil funding, of which Tate has been highly critical.
Interim Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said the district is preparing to use the visit, which could occur as soon as January, as an “opportunity to improve.”
“We have every intention of coming out stronger,” he said. “… We’re going to fight. We’re going to work our tails off. We’re going to work hard. Anything they say to us, we’re not going to take lightly.”
The Davenport School Board did not respond for comment.
Phase I, the previous audit of Davenport, was restricted to special education and disproportionality. Phase II extends to general education and finances and includes investigations into possible ethics violations.
“When there are noncompliance issues that go on over time, the Phase II review is designed to address that,” Chief of Bureau Communications and Information Service Staci Hupp said over the phone.
Phase I is done through a desk audit and finds areas of noncompliance with state or federal laws. A citation is provided to the district, the district is notified and a timeline is set in which to fix it. Phase II, Williamson said, is “the mechanism for working with a district when they have noncompliance issues” and the district is “unable or unwilling to fix that noncompliance.”
According to Williamson, there are two possible outcomes from a Phase II visit: Either accreditation will be restored, or the district will be granted conditional accreditation.
“We assemble a team of the right experts here to go to the district and see what reasons there might be for noncompliance … and whether we believe the district should continue to be accredited or be conditional accredited,” Williamson said. “… We have probably several months before the board would have that meeting, and even at that stage, if the board did decide to put the district in conditional accreditation, they’d also need to give them the opportunity for corrective action.”
If conditional accreditation is granted, an action plan will be determined, generally through a series of board meetings where the state school board works with the district to draft what is expected. A term to complete those action items will be set and, at the end of the term, the board will either recommend accreditation be restored or removed.
Schools need accreditation to operate, so districts that lose accreditation are typically dissolved.
But Hupp said that “to recommend that a school lose accreditation is quite rare.”
“It is one possible outcome, but is a very rare step in Iowa,” she said.
Williamson added that it was “really premature” to say that loss of accreditation is “for sure the next step.”
The last school districts in Iowa to have a Phase II visit were the Farragut and Hamburg school districts in southwest Iowa during the 2013–2014 school year. The two districts were involved in a grade-sharing arrangement, with the districts sending elementary school students to Hamburg and secondary students to Farragut.
In addition to low enrollment, nine areas of noncompliance were cited in August 2015, including a number of accessibility issues, not offering all required classes, missing nondiscrimination statements, not having an available certified English language learner teacher and four teachers lacking proper licenses.
The Farragut district was dissolved in 2016, and Hamburg operates as a pre-K-8 district.