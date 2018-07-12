The Davenport Community School District’s Achievement Service Center will begin moving Monday from 1606 Brady St. to the top two floors of the former J.B. Young Intermediate School, 1702 N. Main St., Davenport.
Entry to the building for both the J.B. Young Opportunity Center and the Achievement Service Center is on the Main Street side of the building.
The move is projected to be completed by Friday, Aug. 3.
Parents, vendors and community members who need to visit the center should call 563-336-5000 to learn where the office they need is located during the transition.