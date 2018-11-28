The Davenport School Board reluctantly came to a consensus over a proposal to cut more than $13 million from its budget and eliminate 83 positions in order to meet a deadline set by Iowa’s School Budget Review Committee.
About 45 people attended the meeting held Wednesday at the Jim Hester Board Room at the J.B. Young.
The School Budget Review Committee, or SBRC, is a nonpartisan body established by the state legislature with authority in school budgeting and accounting. The SBRC is independent of the Iowa Department of Education and Iowa Department of Management, and may direct those agencies in certain instances, but those agencies cannot direct the SBRC.
A final vote on the budget proposal will be held Thursday at 3:45 p.m.