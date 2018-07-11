Beginning with the 2018-2019 school year, the Davenport Community School District requires families of all K-12 students to use the district’s online registration system before school starts in August.
Online registration is open for new and returning families. Online registration is required for all students.
New families will find the link to online registration on the DCSD website http://www.davenportschools.org/enrollment-and-registration-overview/online-registration/. The system allows for easy upload of required documents and provides quick links for paying school fees, school meal information/payment and other helpful topics.
Families of returning students must use the Parent Portal account to access the link for their child’s registration. Families that previously have not used the Parent Portal account received an email with a personal activation key.
The process for returning students is a simple verification of current information. Returning families also can obtain an activation key by contacting their school office or calling the district Welcome Center at 563-336-7427.
Support will be available on registration day at schools if parents have difficulty registering from a home computer or mobile device. Also on registration day, parents can meet teachers and administrators and also follow up on school services such as transportation, school breakfast/lunch, health services and activities sign-up.
For information about preschool registration for the Children’s Village preschool program, contact the district Welcome Center at 563-336-7427.