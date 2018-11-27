The Davenport school district must take "drastic action" to erase a $13 million deficit in its spending authority, Superintendent TJ Schneckloth told the school board Monday.
The district must balance its budget by the end of the 2020 fiscal year, according to a new timeline set by the School Budget Review Committee.
“This is going to impact our staffing,” he said. “The statement that we are calling it is ‘right-size our district.’ We have not made the appropriate reductions that we need to make in staff, and that’s where it’s going to be painful, and we need to do it in a quick manner.”
The administration had been working toward having a “positive unspent balance” by the end of 2023. Instead, Davenport will need to do that in two years, and create a five-year plan that shows the necessary budget cuts are sustainable.
Schneckloth estimated 80 to 85 percent of the district’s budget is allocated toward staff.
“The feedback that we’ve been getting all week from the state is that’s where we were negligent and have not been appropriately downsizing over the years,” he said. “That figure is a rough guess, but we have a sense of urgency about that. Obviously, that would be staff at all levels, everywhere.”
The administration recommended the board approve an early retirement incentive for a “one-time reduction of years of service eligibility requirement to 15 years” for the 2018-2019 school year.
While many board members expressed concern, they acknowledged its importance, and the incentive was passed.
“We took a lot of time considering this option,” board member Julie DeSalvo said. “It’s not one I think we all feel great about, but unfortunately, we are at a time in our budget where we have to take some very serious action.”
Board member Clyde Mayfield expressed concern about the loss of experienced staff.
“We’re having trouble being successful with the experience,” he said via phone call. “You can imagine what it’s going to be like with inexperience.”
The outlook on funding from the state is “gloomy,” DeSalvo said.
“I think if we got 1 percent increase [in supplemental aid] this year, we’d be lucky,” she said. “There’s not a lot of confidence that anyone will support a bill for us. … We cannot count on anything coming out of legislative sessions this year that will lead to an increase per pupil.”
While Schneckloth said the “appropriate reductions” in staff had not been made as Davenport’s enrollment decline, DeSalvo noted the board had previously tried to retain staff numbers.
“We tried for such a long time to not pink slip any staff in our district,” she said. “That’s an honorable thing to do, but unfortunately, we’re not going to be able to sustain that.”
Board President Ralph Johanson said the decisions the board faced were ones that “very few people understand.”
“We’re going to irritate people with our decisions, but it’s what the board has to do,” he said. “ … We’re going to have to make some of those hard decisions.”