The Davenport School Board Policy Committee will bring policy language about complaints and personnel files, along with other topics, to the full board for discussion, it was decided after the committee met Wednesday afternoon.
The committee continues to review the language and content of board policies.
Although forms are available online for written complaints, “You do not need to have a form,” said Erica Goldstone, director of human resources and equity. “Someone can walk in with a complaint.”
Board president Ralph Johanson said that board members sometimes receive verbal complaints.
“We will then make contact with the parent, and sit down with the parent and student” after a verbal complaint, Goldstone said. “We don’t want to stop the process.” She sometimes speaks by phone to callers with complaints.
Goldstone said the district keeps an Excel spreadsheet about categories of complaints.
Additionally, the board will discuss consideration of policy language about district employee access to personnel files, including access to performance evaluation and discipline records, and may include access to employment references.