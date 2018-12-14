According to HYA’s job listing for Davenport Community Schools’ future superintendent, the district is “resource-rich,” boasts “low class sizes” and has the curricular offerings to “create a customized learning environment for all students.”
As of the time of publication, there are no references in the main body of the listing to any of the district’s myriad challenges, financial or otherwise.
“It’s a posted position, and like any other position, you would do your research,” Davenport spokeswoman Dawn Saul said. “That’s an expectation.”
The district presented a state-mandated two-year budget to cut $13 million from its general fund to the School Budget Review Committee in Des Moines Tuesday. With 80 to 85 percent of the general fund paying for staff, 83 certified positions will be cut through early retirement, “natural attrition” and layoffs.
At the end of January, Davenport will become the largest school district in Iowa to receive a Phase II visit from the state, due to a lack of adequate progress in addressing the violation of individualized education plans for special education students and for “disproportionality,” which refers to unfair treatment of minority students, especially in special education and disciplinary action.
“I don’t think there’s any feeling of wanting to hide the district’s situation or try to downplay it for prospective candidates,” Saul said.
The district’s five-year budget reduction and sustainability plan calls to “increase class size by one student” for all grades K-12 in the 2019-2020 fiscal year; there is a second call to increase class size by one student in grades K-8 the following year. In the 2021-2022 fiscal year, there is a third call to increase class sizes, again for K-8, but there is no estimation provided.
“It’s hard to put something definitive that far out,” Saul said. “We are doing projections, and they are projections based on what has happened in the past. They’re not etched in stone. What has to remain is the bottom line numbers. … It might look slightly different in how those reductions come about.”
Davenport’s website provides guidelines for elementary class sizes: Kindergarten and first grade should have 20 students; second grade should have 21; third grade should have 22; and fourth through fifth grade should have 26.
The website does not provide similar statistics for intermediate or high school classes, but Saul said general requirements tend to be larger than advanced classes, which may not increase unless more students sign up.
As for describing the district as “resource-rich,” Saul said the phrase refers to some of the district’s programs, including technical education, dual enrollment and the Creative Arts Academy.
“We’re not talking about budgets or money,” she said.
HYA Senior Associate Ted Blaesing said information about the district’s problems are in the linked documents: “Desired Characteristics” and the “Leadership Profile Report.” The listing itself, he said, was compiled using the “same language” the district uses.
“Much of it comes right from the school district website,” he said. “We’re not trying to interpret anything through our own lens.”
The one-page Desired Characteristics document makes several references to “effective business practices” and being “fiscally efficient.” In one bullet point, it also expresses the candidate should “understand and utilize the latest research, trends and innovation within … special education.”
The document makes no references to disproportionality or diversity.
The Leadership Profile Report provides a more in-depth look at the district, including a section summarizing the results of both focus group meetings and online surveys.
According to the report, district finances were “nearly universally noted as a major issue confronting the district,” as were special education and “the issue of disproportionality.”
“It is believed the long-term solution to these issues resides within a cultural and belief system change not just within a portion of the staff but to society in general,” the report reads.
Related to disproportionality, diversity was noted as both a problem and — more frequently — as a “wonderful strength.”