Davenport woman charged after striking 12-year-old with a tree branch

A Davenport woman was arrested Sunday and is charged with felony child endangerment.
Davenport Police were dispatched at 4:13 p.m. Sunday to 1305 North Elmwood Avenue in reference to a child being abused. Police said Traci Diane Cracraft used a branch to hit her 12-year-old stepson.
It is alleged Cracraft broke a branch off of her tree in her backyard and struck the boy. According to investigators, the victim sustained nine laceration marks on his left arm, seven laceration marks on his right arm, eight laceration marks on his right leg, three lacerations on his left leg and had a laceration mark on his left hip.
Cracraft posted a $5,000 bond. She is slated to appear in Scott County court at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
