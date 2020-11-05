Davenport's gun crime is up 46% this year. Police say a new $700K federal grant will help them address that.

Sikorski said the police department was awarded a $700,000 Strategies for Policing Innovations grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to be used to create a crime analysis division.

Two civilian employees will be added to work in statistics and crime trends. The department also restructured with an emphasis on responding to, and investigating, crimes involving guns.

The chief also asked homeowners with home security systems to sign-up to allow investigators to contact them when a crime has occurred nearby.

"Because we have so few witnesses stepping forward, cameras — public and home security cameras — are vital to our investigations," Sikorski said. "We are not asking people to let us tap into their camera or monitor through their cameras all the time. We are simply asking that homeowners with cameras are on a list that we access when there has been a crime nearby. We will still walk neighborhoods and talk to people. We believe that is important. But if we know where cameras are it will help us save time."