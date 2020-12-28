Davenport's Trinity Episcopal Cathedral bishop's house becomes a music school

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And, subsequently, a large number of the members of the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra are from other places, not the Quad-Cities, Lohmuller said. "They literally drive in, or fly in, and then they are gone. They are not teaching, they are not playing in the area.

"Why can't we have our own musicians? It's not for lack of talent being here," he said.

"I am wholly involved in improving the Quad-City community and development of the arts is one of the ways we do that."

Finally, Lohmuller hopes the school will provide lessons to young people whose parents can't afford them, or can't afford to buy an instrument or don't have the means or time to transport their child to a lesson.

At the same time, the academy will need to pay its teachers and operating expenses.

Lohmuller, now with the Genesis Health Group, is enthusiastic about lending his support to the academy, with his expertise as a small business owner (president of the former Davenport Surgical Group) and as a seasoned member of several boards who can help with managing people, contracts, negotiations, hiring lawyers and accountants as needed and maintaining a building. He also loves music. He and his wife are 29-year orchestra ticket holders, and he enjoys piano, guitar and singing.