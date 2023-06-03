Staff
The body of a 16-year-old was found in Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf Saturday night.
The Bettendorf Police Department received several 911 calls at 6:27 p.m. of a person drowning in Crow Creek Park, who had been swimming in the quarry, according to a press release.
Bettendorf Police officers launched a boat to help with the search. They found the body of a 16-year-old boy in the water at 8:27 p.m.
The name of the deceased has not been made public pending family notification.
This incident remains under investigation.
