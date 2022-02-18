Deere and Co. reports $900 million in first quarter profits, a dip from last year (copy)

Moline-based Deere and Co.’s first-quarter profits dipped as supply-chain problems and labor shortages compounded and a five-week strike of about 10,000 employees heightened production costs.

Deere’s net income totaled $903 million between Oct. 1 and Jan. 30, or $2.92 a share, falling below the company’s $1.224 billion in net income in the same time last year. The company told investors Friday that it expected to make between $6.7 and $7.1 billion in fiscal 2022 in profits.

During the first fiscal quarter, supply-chain disruptions, especially surrounding semi-conductors, raised material and production prices.

The union strike affected 12 locations in Iowa, Illinois, and Kansas and ended after Deere agreed to raise wages.

In its earnings call, Deere executives said the company paid $90 million in ratification bonuses.

“Deere’s performance in the first quarter was impressive given production issues surrounding the delayed ratification of our UAW contract in late November as well as persistent challenges posed by the supply chain and pandemic,” said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. “These factors led to higher production costs in the quarter. We continue to work closely with key suppliers to manage the situation, enabling our customers to deliver food production and critical infrastructure. We are proud of the extraordinary efforts being taken by our dealers and employees to get products to our customers as soon possible in today’s challenging environment.”

Dave Swenson, an economist with Iowa State University, isn't surprised to see the strike affected Deere's performance.

“The big issue with regard to the John Deere strike was the duration of that strike,” Swenson said. “It interfered significantly with the production of very high-valued tractors and farm implements for a relatively long period of time. And so productivity went down, amount of sales went down, the amount of parts distributed went down, so everything associated with John Deere normal operations over that period of time was either constrained or stopped. So, it's not surprising at all that they would have reported a decline in their quarterly earnings.”

Many advanced manufacturers, Swenson said, are struggling to get more computer chips to operate the equipment’s systems. The bulk of semi-conductors are produced overseas. China, Korea, and Japan are three big producers, Swenson said, so as the world grows dependent on them, a disruption like the pandemic can mean shortages everywhere.

"The function of the U.S. having for one reason or another outsource chip production to non domestic producers, those non domestic producers really being able to capture an ever-larger fraction of the worldwide market, therefore, the world is ever increasingly dependent on that. So, when there's a disruption, like what we had with the pandemic, it just simply ripples not just in the United States, it ripples across all of the countries where we have advanced manufacturing."

On Friday, May said the company set a goal to increase its margins to 20% by 2030 at the “equipment operations level,” which makes up the bulk of the company’s revenue. In this quarter, equipment operations operated on an 11% margin, according to May.

The CEO said those plans included autonomous vehicles and subscription-based software. May said the company already has customers paying for autonomy this spring, but are still rolling it out on a limited basis. Deere presented a fully autonomous tractor in January at a Las Vegas convention, and by 2026 the company aims to deliver an autonomous battery powered tractor. Deere executives said the company would aim to reach 10% recurring revenue. Now, it is less than 1%.

“Progressing our capabilities in digitalization, autonomy, automation, and electrification are key to creating both value for our customers and revenue growth per year,” May said.

Executives also announced sustainability goals, including reducing CO2 operating emissions by 50% and reducing green house gas emissions for all levels of the supply chain by 30% by 2030.

May thanked the company's workers and dealers and pointed to Association of Equipment Manufacturers data that showed Deere outpaced competitors in retail sales in most categories for the quarter.

"The credit for this impressive performance goes first to factory employees who did an outstanding job, post ratification of our labor agreement," May said. "And next to our dealers, who have managed through delays due to both supply chain challenges and work stoppages at our factories."

