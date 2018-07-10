The First Tee of the Quad-Cities

The focus of The First Tee of the Quad-Cities is impact the lives of young people by providing learning facilities and educational programs that promote character development and life-enhancing values through the game of golf.

Its nine core values are honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy and judgment.

The chapter, one of many in the The First Tee network, reaches young people in all 50 states and select international locations on golf courses, in elementary schools and through other youth-serving organizations.

For more information, email andrewl@jdclassic.com, call 563-386-0348 or visit https://www.thefirstteequadcities.org/