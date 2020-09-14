 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Des Moines man arrested with just over an ounce of meth
topical

Des Moines man arrested with just over an ounce of meth

{{featured_button_text}}
David Keis
Tom Loewy

A traffic stop early Monday morning near the corner of South Concord Street and Utah Avenue led to the arrest of a Des Moines man for a number of alleged drug violations.

Davenport Police officers said David Keis was seated in the driver's seat of a white Ford Escape when they conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle.

Police allege they found a clear plastic baggie containing suspected methamphetamine. A field test was conducted on the substance with a positive result for methamphetamine. Police said the baggie had a total package weight of 29.0 grams — just over an ounce. Officers said they found a small black digital scale.

The officers said after Keis heard his Miranda rights he told them the meth belonged to him and he uses 0.5 grams at a time a couple times a week.

Keis, 53, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, along with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver because the arresting officers said the scale showed Keis possessed more than a personal use amount of methamphetamine.

Keis also is charged with misdemeanor counts of possession and possession of drug paraphenalia. He is being held in the Scott County Jail on $10,000 bond.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Humpback whale stranded in crocodile-infested river

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News