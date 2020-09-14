Des Moines man arrested with just over an ounce of meth

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A traffic stop early Monday morning near the corner of South Concord Street and Utah Avenue led to the arrest of a Des Moines man for a number of alleged drug violations.

Davenport Police officers said David Keis was seated in the driver's seat of a white Ford Escape when they conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle.

Police allege they found a clear plastic baggie containing suspected methamphetamine. A field test was conducted on the substance with a positive result for methamphetamine. Police said the baggie had a total package weight of 29.0 grams — just over an ounce. Officers said they found a small black digital scale.

The officers said after Keis heard his Miranda rights he told them the meth belonged to him and he uses 0.5 grams at a time a couple times a week.

Keis, 53, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, along with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver because the arresting officers said the scale showed Keis possessed more than a personal use amount of methamphetamine.

Keis also is charged with misdemeanor counts of possession and possession of drug paraphenalia. He is being held in the Scott County Jail on $10,000 bond.

