At a work session Tuesday night, the Bettendorf School Board discussed a six-year facilities plan and how to pay for it using three funding sources.
The only discussion item to be considered on the agenda was how to pay for about $63 million in projects from:
• Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL), a revenue source for school infrastructure and equipment repair, purchases and improvements.
• Sales tax.
• A general obligation bond.
On March 5, the board approved a six-year facilities plan that incorporates a report from Legat Architects Inc. The plan includes construction of a school on the Mark Twain Elementary property, a pool upgrade at the high school and a gym heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system, along with flooring and door replacement, at the middle school.
Also on the list Tuesday night were items that were not in the March 5 plan, including a $1 million future-ready center at the high school and an athletic track and grass field at the middle school at a cost of $500,000.
“I need the public to know … I don’t want to wait four or five years to do these things. If we get the money, we do them,” board member Mike Pyevich said after considering a project timeline.
District Superintendent Mike Raso said the board needs to determine what it wants to include in the bond, which will determine the amount of the bond.
The community would vote on a bond referendum, according to Dallon Christensen, director of finance and business services for the district. If the referendum passes, that will mean a property tax increase.
Earlier, Christensen said 60 percent of the voters, plus one, would be needed to pass such a referendum. For example, if 1,000 people voted, 601 “yes” votes would be needed for the bond referendum to pass.
“We need to try as much as we can to get a lot of people interested in voting for the bond,” Raso said.
Board member Richard Lynch asked how and what projects would be funded if the bond doesn’t pass.
“You’ve got maintenance that has to go on that you’ve deferred,” Pyevich said.
“We’re going to have really hard decisions to make if it doesn’t pass,” said board president Gordon Staley.
For two hours, the board discussed the advantages and disadvantages of moving different projects to different funding sources.
The plan, listing the projects, estimated costs and what funds might be considered, will be posted for the public on the Bettendorf School District website: http://bettendorf.k12.ia.us/