EAST MOLINE -- A police officer sustained an arm injury while attempting to break up an altercation between feuding neighbors Wednesday afternoon.
According to a press release from East Moline Police Captain Darren Gault, the officer sustained an injury to his right arm which required surgery. The officer, a 24 year veteran who is a supervisor and a defensive tactics supervisor, will require three to four months of recovery time.
Two teenagers were arrested: Jinikqua Howard-Foster, 18, of East Moline was charged Resisting a Peace Officer Causing Injury to and Officer, which is a class 4 felony. She is being held in Rock Island County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
A second teen, 17, and also from East Moline, is being held in the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center in Galesburg, Illinois until further court proceedings.
At approximately 3:17 p.m. the officer was directing traffic leaving United Township high School when he heard calls for help. Upon arrival, inside the Archer Drive Townhomes, the officer found four females physically fighting.
Investigators were able to determine that the females involved in the altercation were related family members. The incident lasted approximately four minutes.
Officers from Silvis and Hampton also responded to the scene.
In the press release, Gault stated that the East Moline Police Department is thankful that the police officer would make a full recovery.