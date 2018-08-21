Hundreds of Muslims gathered Tuesday at the TaxSlayer Center, Moline, to celebrate Eid al-Adha, a sacred Muslim event observed every year around the world with sacrifice, prayer and food.
“This holiday is about the trials and tribulations of the prophet Abraham,” said Dr. Anis Ansari, of Medical Associates, Clinton, who was among the hundreds of participants. “Abraham is one of the prophets tested many times for his faith to God.”
According to the belief of Muslims, Allah asked Abraham to sacrifice his son for Allah's sake. When he was ready to make the sacrifice, a ram appeared, and Abraham sacrificed the animal instead.
Animals are slaughtered at this time, Ansari said, often at official slaughterhouses. A family keeps one-third of the meat, shares one-third with family and friends, and gives one-third to the poor.
The three-day observance also is called the Festival of Sacrifice, Ansari said. Many Muslims gather with their families and give gifts during this time.
Muslims came from a 35-40-mile radius to gather in prayer followed by a sermon, Ansari said.
Participants began to arrive about 8:15 a.m., with the men in one area while the women and children gathered in another part. Everyone removed their shoes before they entered the room.
The TaxSlayer Center was a sea of colors, with many of the women and children wearing brilliantly colored clothing.
By 9 a.m., the center was filled with people. While they arrived, a leader said over and over “God is great. God is great. There’s no God but the one and only God,” translated Lisa Killinger, immediate past president of the Muslim Community of the Quad-Cities.
“”We have great reverence for Abraham. We consider him the father of our faith, just like the father of Christianity and Judaism,” she said.
“I think most people don’t understand that Muslims have so much common ground with Christians and Jews,” she said. “We're celebrating the faith it took for (Abraham) when he was instructed by God to sacrifice his only son.”
Sometimes, she said, people go to a farm and slaughter the animal themselves in observance of the day.
People from 30 to 40 different countries joined together in the prayers.
“It’s pretty amazing,” Killinger said. “The Quad-City community is very diverse. “
“The Quad-Cities has a really great track record of re-settling people from war-torn countries,” she said, adding that many of the refugees are Muslims. “Our community has grown so much.”
Good will was evident throughout the event, with a lot of hugging and picture-taking.
When the event was over, somehow the piles of shoes dwindled to none within minutes. Once Hajira Maniyar, of Moline, put her shoes back on, she needed to hurry to the Western Illinois University campus.
Other people, she said, would gather in homes or go to work.
Maniyar, originally from India, is an undergraduate student studying information technology.