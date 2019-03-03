DAVENPORT – Joann Schmidt and her boyfriend, Jake, got their first puppy, a 5-month-old English bulldog, a little more than two weeks ago.
But on a visit Friday to NorthPark Mall, they say they left the dog — Amora — in their car less than 10 minutes, and when they returned, she was gone.
“This was the first time leaving her in a car. We were trying to teach her the car was safe, she can be alone,” Schmidt said Sunday. She said the car was parked on the Von Maur side of the lot, and they locked the doors and cracked the passenger window.
Schmidt filed a report with Davenport police.
“There were no signs of our car being broken into,” Schmidt said. “Whoever did take her must have known how to break into it. The doors were still locked. We were so panicked when we came out. We looked into the car, and she was gone.”
Schmidt and her boyfriend got the puppy at Pet Mart on North Brady Street, and posted her disappearance on social media, noting in the post that the dog has special medical needs.
“She has a lot of respiratory, a lot of health issues. You have to be careful,” said Schmidt, a Davenport resident. “We were supposed to be going to the vet this week. She's lovely. She's a very good girl.”
Anyone with information about the dog is encouraged to call 563-210-7258.