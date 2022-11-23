 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Domestic incident involving East Moline man, teen leads to gunshot wound and arrest

  • Updated
  • 0
Adam Ryan White

An East Moline man faces multiple felony charges after a confrontation with a teenager Tuesday.

Adam Ryan White, 43, was arrested at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday after East Moline Police after a report of a disturbance at 305 22nd Ave. Ct. A news release from the East Moline Police Department said officers were en route when they learned gunshots were heard coming from the residence.

After they arrived, officers located White, who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police also found a 15-year-old male with blunt force trauma to the head.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Both were treated for their injuries at a hospital and released.

Officers said they found a firearm at the scene, along with two spent shell casings. White was arrested and taken to the Rock Island County Jail.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

White is charged with three felonies: aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful restraint, and reckless discharge of a firearm. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the life or health of a child.

People are also reading…

Bond for White was set at $50,000.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Davenport schools change graduation venue, dates for Class of 2023

Davenport schools change graduation venue, dates for Class of 2023

Davenport schools made a change in its venue for the Class of 2023 graduation ceremonies—the decision also prompting date changes for the district's respective high schools. Class of 2023 ceremonies will now take place at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark, the exception being Mid City High School, whose ceremony will be held at the Central Performing Arts Center. 

Scott County recount shows a new winner in Davenport House district

Scott County recount shows a new winner in Davenport House district

Democrat Craig Cooper is just six votes ahead of Republican Luana Stoltenberg for the House District 81 seat, which covers the northwest quadrant of Davenport, after an administrative recount concluded on Friday. The results are contrary to what was announced after election night.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Twin blasts in Jerusalem kill one in suspected Palestinian attack

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News