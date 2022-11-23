Domestic incident involving East Moline man, teen leads to gunshot wound and arrest

An East Moline man faces multiple felony charges after a confrontation with a teenager Tuesday.

Adam Ryan White, 43, was arrested at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday after East Moline Police after a report of a disturbance at 305 22nd Ave. Ct. A news release from the East Moline Police Department said officers were en route when they learned gunshots were heard coming from the residence.

After they arrived, officers located White, who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police also found a 15-year-old male with blunt force trauma to the head.

Both were treated for their injuries at a hospital and released.

Officers said they found a firearm at the scene, along with two spent shell casings. White was arrested and taken to the Rock Island County Jail.

White is charged with three felonies: aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful restraint, and reckless discharge of a firearm. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the life or health of a child.

Bond for White was set at $50,000.