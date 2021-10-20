Dragons, ghosts. and monsters oh my! Halloween decorations a vital hobby for some Quad-City residents

Mark Newton lives with his daughter and twin granddaughters in a neat bungalow-style home on Davenport's West Pleasant Street nestled between a friendly neighbor and an alley.
Not much happens on West Pleasant Street. Not much, that is, until summer starts to turn to fall. By September, Mark Newton can't help himself. The urge to decorate builds.
"Every year I tell myself that I'm quitting, that I'm done," Mark said. "And then I see the kids in the neighborhood and I start thinking about Halloween and, after about a month of talking myself into it, I just go for it."
Aided by his daughter Amanda Newton, Mark finished anchoring everything from dragons and ghosts to giant blacks and grinning pumpkins into the grass during the first week of October. By the time Mark and Amanda finished the day-long effort, 24 blow-up Halloween decorations crowded the small front yard.
"Really, I do it for the kids," Mark said. "The decorations are set up as a kind of maze for the kids to walk through. And, honestly, I like to see people slow down when they drive by. That's fun."
Mark Newton is far from alone in the annual quest to convert a front yard into a Halloween tableau running the gamut from grisly to kid-friendly.
A difference in styles
Amanda Newton doesn't cast much light on her father's growing obsession with filling the front yard with blow-up Halloween decorations. She thinks it might have to do with Christmas.
"My dad always liked putting up Christmas decorations for the kids," said Amanda, who oldest of three siblings. "He started decorating the yard and other kids came by. Maybe that was it. He realized he could set stuff up for Halloween, and he just went with it."
Mark found blow-ups at yard sales and online. He said he tries not to pay full price for yard decorations and echoed a number of Halloween decorators who said new blow-ups and plastic decorations were hard to find at the usual haunts — bigger retail outlets like Spirit Halloween stores, Lowe's, Menard's, Walmart, and Target.
In the second week of October, an employee at the Davenport Spirit Halloween store confirmed a marked decrease in available decorations at the stores due to a lack of shipments. That was confirmed in a national story. Many retailers say slow shipments are to blame for a lack of Halloween decorations during the first two weeks of this month.
"The blow-ups are getting really cool — but really expensive if you buy them new," Mark said. "Sometimes, if you wait until after Halloween you can get decorations at half price."
While the Newtons bargain shop for decorations, Joey Amato likes to go the old-school route when it comes to decorations. His front yard of his home in Moline's Villa Park neighborhood is the home of three scenes: a graveyard filled with tombstones bearing funny inscriptions, a pumpkin patch, and an alien abduction scene.
Joey uses some store-bought props. But he likes to build.
"I had a lot of fun building the ship for the alien scene," the 52-year-old Joey said. "At first I was thinking about using a couple of those bigger satellite dishes. But then it became a drive-to-Missouri-to-get-this-dish kind of thing and I had to find a smaller-scale way to do what I had in mind."
Joey settled on some irrigation tubing, polystyrene, energy blankets, shower curtains, and — of course — duct tape. The alien ship, he said, took about two weeks.
Though his yard could pass for a low-budget movie set, Joey said he isn't a big horror film buff. He traced his desire to decorate to the challenge of creating something he likes and is enjoyed by his neighbors.
"That's the other reason, probably. I like it when kids and their parents walk down and take a look and have a good time," Joey said.
The undisputed 'Queen of Halloween'?
Connie Hart lives in big, rambling Victorian on top of a small hill overlooking the busy 4000 block of Northwest Boulevard in Davenport. There's a long driveway and big yard.
Connie cut to the chase.
"I believe there are 114 blow-up decorations in my yard right now," the 55-year-old Connie said. "I'm not trying to have the most. I'm not competing with anyone.
"The yard is here for everyone to enjoy. There's sign at the bottom of my driveway that invites people to park in my driveway and walk through the entire yard. There are paths."
Connie has lived in the Victorian for eight years. She started decorating its yard in 2014 with eight humble inflatables. A big Frankenstein's monster was the star of the show back then.
But Connie was an experienced yard decorator before she started arranging inflatables.
"For 17 years I decorated the yard of our house on 59th Street. Decorations were different back then," Connie explained. "I bought a lot of plastic characters and I made a few.
"Honestly, I started with Christmas and because of the kids. And then it just grew. The older I get the more it's become a kind of hobby. It's a hobby I can share with other people."
Connie prides herself on the fact she changes the walk every year. And she smiles when talks about about children coming to look at all the Halloween characters in her yard.
"I often ask myself if I'm doing this for the kids or for myself," Connie said. "The truth is, maybe it's a little bit of both. I enjoy it. And when it's done, people can look at it and enjoy it.
"The way I see it, that's a pretty good thing."