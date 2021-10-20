Dragons, ghosts. and monsters oh my! Halloween decorations a vital hobby for some Quad-City residents

Amanda Newton doesn't cast much light on her father's growing obsession with filling the front yard with blow-up Halloween decorations. She thinks it might have to do with Christmas.

"My dad always liked putting up Christmas decorations for the kids," said Amanda, who oldest of three siblings. "He started decorating the yard and other kids came by. Maybe that was it. He realized he could set stuff up for Halloween, and he just went with it."

Mark found blow-ups at yard sales and online. He said he tries not to pay full price for yard decorations and echoed a number of Halloween decorators who said new blow-ups and plastic decorations were hard to find at the usual haunts — bigger retail outlets like Spirit Halloween stores, Lowe's, Menard's, Walmart, and Target.

In the second week of October, an employee at the Davenport Spirit Halloween store confirmed a marked decrease in available decorations at the stores due to a lack of shipments. That was confirmed in a national story. Many retailers say slow shipments are to blame for a lack of Halloween decorations during the first two weeks of this month.

"The blow-ups are getting really cool — but really expensive if you buy them new," Mark said. "Sometimes, if you wait until after Halloween you can get decorations at half price."