With some of the biggest summertime events of the Quad-Cities fast approaching, several dozen ongoing road construction projects in Bettendorf and Davenport could create traffic headaches for commuters.
Among the community events on the horizon are the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and the Mississippi Valley Fair.
Here’s a glance at some of the road work to watch out for:
Middle Road
Road resurfacing work along Middle Road between I-74 and 23rd Street in Bettendorf has reduced the number of lanes from four to two. Drivers continue to be able travel northeast and southwest along the thoroughfare.
The road resurfacing is expected to be finished sometime in September.
Locust Street
Locust Street is under construction at several different points in Davenport.
On the eastern side of Davenport, resurfacing work has closed lanes on Locust Street between Kenwood Avenue and Eastmere Drive. A minimum of one lane of travel in each direction is scheduled to remain open as the road work is completed.
The $1.4 million project is expected to continue until early September.
Lanes have also been reduced by two at the intersection of West Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue for water pipe work. The project is expected to be completed Saturday, a few days before the Mississippi Valley Fair kicks off.
Village of East Davenport
Davenport has closed all traffic on 11th Street for the one-block stretch between Christie and Mound streets to repair water service in the area. That road is scheduled to reopen Thursday, but the project could stall under poor weather conditions.
The city has also closed the railroad-owned bridge on 13th Street between Mound and Kuehl streets for repairs through the end of December.