East Moline home invasion victim says two men tied him up

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

East Moline Police responded to a report of an armed home invasion just after 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of of 31st Avenue.

The resident told investigators two armed men entered his home and demanded money. He said they tied him up and took items from the home.

The man described the first robber as a black male, thin, and approximately 6 feet tall. The second robber was described as a heavy-set black male. Both wore ski masks.

The crime scene was processed and is being investigated. Please contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 with any information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.