East Moline Police: Drunk driver killed two Sunday

Tonya Franks

East Moline Police say Tonya Franks was drunk when she caused a fatal accident Sunday morning.

East Moline Police said a head-on collision early Sunday that killed two was caused by a drunk driver.

Tonya E. Franks, 53, of East Moline was arrested Sunday morning and charged with aggravated driving under the influence. She is in the Rock Island County Jail with a bond of $150,000.

At 12:47 a.m. Sunday, East Moline Police officers were called to Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue for a report of a car accident with injuries. Officers arrived and found a Chevy Tahoe and a Chevy Cobalt.

The East Moline Fire Department and Genesis-Illini EMTs arrived to treat injuries. Franks was extricated from the Tahoe and transported to Genesis-Illini Hospital in Silvis. The two occupants of the second vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the occupants of the other car are being withheld pending notification of family. Investigators said the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when one entered the oncoming lane.

