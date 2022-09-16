 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

East Moline School District to cut ribbon on new Early Learning Center

  • 0
081622-qc-nws-newemsdpreschool-105

East Moline School District No. 37 purchased and renovated a new early-learning center/preschool site at 3100 4th Ave. to serve at-risk children.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

The East Moline School District No. 37 will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for its new East Moline Early Learning Center on Monday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

The address for the new center is 3100 4th Ave. in East Moline.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The East Moline Early Learning Center serves approximately 200 students ages 3 to 5 in need of extra support before kindergarten. The early childhood program has been housed in Wells Elementary for the past 30 years 

“We know that early intervention is extremely important for children, and our new school will allow our early learning team to work with students in an environment that is tailored to their specific needs,” Superintendent Dr. Kristin Humphries said in a press release. “Our Board of Education believes in infinite possibilities for all children, and they understand that the East Moline Early Learning Center is an investment in the future of our community.”

People are also reading…

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The initiative is funded in part by a State of Illinois grant. 

For more information, reach out to Dr. Humphries at khumphries@emsd37.org or 309-792-2887. 

Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!

Once rain returns to the Quad Cities, it will not want to leave. Small chance of severe storms by the time we get to Sunday. Get all the details on rain timing and temperatures in our weekend forecast.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Spurned taco truck finds friends in Moline

Spurned taco truck finds friends in Moline

An East Moline family was prepared to serve a big crowd out of their taco truck Saturday at the Taco and Margarita Festival at Vibrant Arena at The Mark. At the last minute, they were uninvited. But the Quad-City food-and-bar community bailed them out and their tacos sold out too.

Watch Now: Related Video

Where will King Charles live?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News