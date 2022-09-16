East Moline School District to cut ribbon on new Early Learning Center

The East Moline School District No. 37 will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for its new East Moline Early Learning Center on Monday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

The address for the new center is 3100 4th Ave. in East Moline.

The East Moline Early Learning Center serves approximately 200 students ages 3 to 5 in need of extra support before kindergarten. The early childhood program has been housed in Wells Elementary for the past 30 years

“We know that early intervention is extremely important for children, and our new school will allow our early learning team to work with students in an environment that is tailored to their specific needs,” Superintendent Dr. Kristin Humphries said in a press release. “Our Board of Education believes in infinite possibilities for all children, and they understand that the East Moline Early Learning Center is an investment in the future of our community.”

The initiative is funded in part by a State of Illinois grant.

For more information, reach out to Dr. Humphries at khumphries@emsd37.org or 309-792-2887.