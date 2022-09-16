East Moline School District to cut ribbon on new Early Learning Center

The East Moline School District No. 37 will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for its new East Moline Early Learning Center on Monday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m.
The address for the new center is 3100 4th Ave. in East Moline.
The East Moline Early Learning Center serves approximately 200 students ages 3 to 5 in need of extra support before kindergarten. The early childhood program has been housed in Wells Elementary for the past 30 years
“We know that early intervention is extremely important for children, and our new school will allow our early learning team to work with students in an environment that is tailored to their specific needs,” Superintendent Dr. Kristin Humphries said in a press release. “Our Board of Education believes in infinite possibilities for all children, and they understand that the East Moline Early Learning Center is an investment in the future of our community.”
The initiative is funded in part by a State of Illinois grant.
For more information, reach out to Dr. Humphries at
khumphries@emsd37.org or 309-792-2887.
Photos: New East Moline Early Learning Center opens for at-risk children this week
East Moline School District No. 37 purchased and renovated a new early learning center/preschool site at 3100 4th Avenue to serve at-risk children.
One of the classrooms at the East Moline School District No. 37 new early learning center-preschool site at 3100 4th Avenue to serve at-risk children.
East Moline School District No. 37 purchased and renovated a new early-learning center/preschool site at 3100 4th Ave. to serve at-risk children.
Xyleena Vorhauer riades a tricycle in the large gym area at the new East Moline School District No. 37 early learning center/preschool site at 3100 4th Avenue to serve at-risk children.
Students Aliyana Pena-Reyes, Lamees Djehiche and Caroline Keever have a snack with teacher Jordan Volrath at the new East Moline School District No. 37 Early Learning Center/preschool at 3100 4th Ave. to serve at-risk children.
One of the classrooms at the East Moline School District No. 37 new early learning center-preschool site at 3100 4th Avenue to serve at-risk children.
East Moline School District No. 37 purchased and renovated a new early learning center/preschool site at 3100 4th Avenue to serve at-risk children.
Entrance and welcome area at the East Moline School District No. 37 new early learning center/preschool site at 3100 4th Avenue to serve at-risk children.
A large learning and conference area at the new East Moline School District No. 37 early learning center-preschool site at 3100 4th Avenue to serve at-risk children.
The outdoor playground area at the East Moline School District No. 37 new early learning center-preschool site at 3100 4th Avenue to serve at-risk children.
The outdoor playground area at the East Moline School District No. 37 new early learning center-preschool site at 3100 4th Avenue to serve at-risk children.
The outdoor playground area at the East Moline School District No. 37 new early learning center-preschool site at 3100 4th Avenue to serve at-risk children.
The outdoor playground area at the East Moline School District No. 37 new early learning center-preschool site at 3100 4th Avenue to serve at-risk children.
The outdoor playground area at the East Moline School District No. 37 new early learning center-preschool site at 3100 4th Avenue to serve at-risk children.
Student William Bippus cleans up toys with help from Brandy Lawrence a paraprofessional at the East Moline School District No. 37 new early learning center-preschool site at 3100 4th Avenue to serve at-risk children.
Student William Bippus cleans up toys with help from Brandy Lawrence, a paraprofessional at the East Moline School District No. 37 new early learning center-preschool site at 3100 4th Ave. to serve at-risk children. Rene Gellerman, CEO of United Way Quad Cities, said children who attend preschool are twice as likely to succeed in kindergarten and 65% more likely to go to college.
