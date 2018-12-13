Soon, students will be able to earn their CNA with only eight face-to-face meetings through a new hybrid program at EICC.
The hybrid model is built on an eight-week schedule; students are required to meet face-to-face once a week, and the remainder of the work is completed online.
According to a press release, the first session will run from Jan. 22 to Mar. 14, and the required class sessions will be held at the Scott Community College Urban Campus. Tuition is $637 and includes the textbook and the required criminal background and abuse registry checks.
Despite the unconventional format, the new CNA program has the same coursework as the traditional 75-hour program, which is for those beginning direct patient care, including safety, hygiene, mental health and social needs.