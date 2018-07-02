Eastern Iowa Community Colleges now has a degree plan for working adults designed to accommodate work and family schedules.
An information session will be held at 5:30 p.m. July 12.
The Working Adult Degree Plan is available through EICC colleges in Clinton, Muscatine and Scott counties. The plan uses the college’s Flexplan scheduling to limit the time students are required to be in an actual classroom.
Sessions will be online and at:
- Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton
- Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine
- Scott Community College’s Urban Campus, 101 W. 3rd St., Davenport.
With the Flexplan format, students attend each class one day a week, and complete the remainder of the work online.
The college has developed the courses students need to take to complete the program in two-, three- or four-year paths. Those plans can be adapted so students can slow down or speed up the path.
New students get their first evening class at half-off tuition.
For more information, visit www.eicc.edu/adultplan or call 1-888-336-3907.