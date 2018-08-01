To earn authorization to become a substitute teacher, individuals must complete the Board of Educational Examiners Approved Substitute Authorization Program available through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.
Anyone with a bachelor’s degree or higher, or a para-eductor, can be authorized to become a K-12 substitute teacher.
Training sessions will be:
• Saturdays, 8:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Aug. 11–Sept. 15; also Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6–9 p.m. Aug. 21-Sept. 11 at Scott Community College Urban Campus, 101 W. 3d St., Davenport.
• Mondays and Wednesdays: 6-9 p.m., Sept. 17–Oct. 8 at Muscatine Community College McAvoy Center, 1403 Park Ave., Muscatine.
• Saturdays: 8:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Sept. 22–Oct. 20 at Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton, Iowa.
The course content includes ethics, classroom management, diversity and instructional strategies. Upon completion of the course and the submission of the requirements and fees of the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, an individual can be authorized to substitute in a K-12 institution for up to five consecutive days in one job assignment.
Those how have a para-educator certificate and complete the substitute authorization program can be authorized to substitute only in the special-education classroom in which the individual para-educator is employed.
The minimum age for participation is 21. Cost is $139. For more information, call 888-336-3907 or go to eicc.edu/ceregistration.