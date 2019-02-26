The eighth annual Art of Faith show — “The Merciful Love of Jesus — Art of the Sacred Heart,” will be Saturday and Sunday at St. Pius X, 2502 29th Ave., Rock Island.
Hours are 2-7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
Paul Herrera of the Art Legacy League will present a free calligraphy workshop noon to 1 p.m. Food, art activities and demonstrations and 20 artists from Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa and Illinois will be featured.
On Saturday, musicians will include:
• 2-2:45 p.m., Sharon Ade, piano.
• 3-4 p.m., Mark Kline, singer and songwriter, guitar.
• 4-5 p.m., Chris Dunn, vocals and guitar.
• 5-6 p.m., Lydia Olson, Ashley Gochee and Clare Nonnenmann, harpists.
On Sunday, musicians will include:
• 10 -11 a.m., Steve Van Hyfte, Judy Booe, Gwen Patton, David Bracke, string quartet.
• 11-11:30 a.m., Gwen Patton and Karen McClintock, cello and flute.
• 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Karen McClintock, flute.
Among the artists, in addition to Herrera, will be:
• Sharon Ade, Moline, holy cards
• Don Barry, Bettendorf, wood saw scrolling
• Lynn Barry, Bettendorf, quilting
• Jan Butler, Coal Valley, prayer cards
• Dennis Carlson, Bettendorf, wood carving
• Judith Costello, Davenport, mixed media, painting, drawing
• Brenda DeLathouwer, Rock Island, art /prayer books of Sister Wendy
• Jordan Emerick, Rock Island, cord rosaries
• Penny Ensley, Kewanee, Illinois, pen, pencil, computer art
• Kee Fryxell, Davenport, colored pencils, pastel
• Andre Garcia, Davenport, photography.
• Alba Goebel, Chillicothe, Illinois, portrait painting
• Elida Gomez, Moline, string art.
• Mary Ann Hansen, Rock Island, bead rosaries
• Dennis Hurd, Bettendorf, woodworking
• John Jackson, Mackinaw, Illinois, wood saw scrolling
• Christi Jentz, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, jewelry, acrylic painting
• The Rev. William Kneemiller, Davenport, Holy Land military rosaries, prayer books
• Joyce Matten, Geneseo, Illinois, jewelry, crosses, acrylic and oil paintings, watercolor
• Mindy, Andy, Lydia, Luke, Tina, and Ruth Olson, Moline, pocket saint peg dolls
• Jerome Quigley, Bloomfield, Indiana, Western Red Cedar Wayside shrines
• Jill Rodts, Milan, Illinois, painting, drawing, jewelry
• Taryn Watkins, Peoria, Illinois, watercolor, acrylic and egg tempura painting.
• Kathryn Weets, Lost Nation, Iowa, oil paintings and colored pencils
• Rory Wellner, Rock Island, crochet.